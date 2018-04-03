Cebu City Government remembers Tres De Abril

The Cebu City Goverment through the Cultural and Heritage Affairs Commission (CHAC) staged the commemoration activities of the 120th Anniversary of the Battle of Tres de Abril on Tuesday morning.

The historic battle between Cebuano Katipuneros and the Spaniards took place in the area where Tres de Abril Street is now situated.

In his opening speech, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña urge Cebuanos to value the freedom achieved by Cebuano hero Pantaleon “Leon Kilat” Villegas and other heroes.

“People like them makes the Philippines what it is today. Bisan gamay ra ang marker nato diha (although the marker there is just small), remember they died for all of us,” he said.

City Councilors Margarita Osmeña, Eugenio Gabuya, Sisinio Andales and Phillip Zafra, and Congressmen Rodrigo Abellanosa and Raul del Mar graced the commemoration.

Barangay San Nicholas officials, members of the police, senior citizens, the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, and city hall employees also attended the activity.