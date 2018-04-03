Drug surrenderrer killed, live-in partner wounded in Cordova
A drug surrenderer was shot dead by an unidentified man while the victim was inside his house in Sitio Bangkal, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town, Cebu at past 7 p.m. on Monday (April 2).
The victim was identified as Erwin Sumalinog, 33, who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.
His live-in partner, a certain Len-Len, 17, was wounded on her left shoulder.
Initial investigation showed that witnesses noticed two men on board a motorcycle who fled immediately after the incident.
PO2 Vilma Degamo, desk officer of Cordova police, said that Sumalinog was included in the police drug watch list.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.