Drug surrenderrer killed, live-in partner wounded in Cordova

A drug surrenderer was shot dead by an unidentified man while the victim was inside his house in Sitio Bangkal, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town, Cebu at past 7 p.m. on Monday (April 2).

The victim was identified as Erwin Sumalinog, 33, who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

His live-in partner, a certain Len-Len, 17, was wounded on her left shoulder.

Initial investigation showed that witnesses noticed two men on board a motorcycle who fled immediately after the incident.

PO2 Vilma Degamo, desk officer of Cordova police, said that Sumalinog was included in the police drug watch list.