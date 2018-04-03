SM malls mark Earth Hour

SM Supermalls nationwide including SM malls in China, took part of the worldwide campaign, Earth Hour last March 24, 2018.

As a symbolic show of solidarity, SM City Cebu together with the local non-government organization, SEED4COM marked the Earth Hour with a ceremonial turnover of solar lamp kits to fire-stricken communities in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Engr. William Cuñado, regional director of Environmental Management Bureau, thanked SM City Cebu for taking the lead in energy conservation, at the same time raising awareness on the crucial importance of biodiversity as a viable resource link that families, communities, nations and future generations depend upon.

“SM’s celebration of Earth Hour is more than an annual tradition of turning off the lights, but also a platform where we hope people can understand their great role as stewards of the environment,” SM City Cebu Assistant Mall Manager Michael Manlangit said in his opening speech.

SM City Consolacion also partnered with Our Lady of Joy Learning Center which have made pillows, clothes, and eco bags from used tarpaulins, paper, and other materials. These were then turned over to the chosen beneficiaries from Barangay Jugan.

A mural of candles depicting Earth Hour was lit in the foreground of SM City Consolacion by students, teachers, and government officials led by Municipal Mayor Teresa Alegado and Vice Mayor Aurelio Damole, to show their commitment to save the planet through a Pledge to the Environment.

Birds in the Sky aerial dancers, Cordao de Contas, samba and tribal dancers, also highlighted in SM Seaside City Cebu celebration.

Junior Chamber International represented by Joeven Lee, vice president for Investment and Motivate, and national chairman of Light Up Philippines salute SM’s efforts that sparks consciousness and creates awareness of the public in taking responsibility towards sustainable future.

Earth Hour started in 2007 at Sydney, Australia when 2.2 million individuals and more than 2,000 businesses turned off their lights off for one hour from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to take a stand against climate change. Only a year later, Earth Hour had become a global sustainability movement with more than 50 million people across 35 countries participating.

Aside from joining Earth Hour, SM malls has long championed on energy efficiency and sustainable practices such as water conservation, solid-waste management, and environmental programs spearheaded by SM Cares such as Trash to Cash Recycling Market Day every first Friday and Saturday of the month and clean-up drives where SM malls are located.