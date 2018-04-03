Aguirre’s allegations are fabricated, says Osmeña

For Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the allegations that he is a drug protector were fabricated.

Osmeña’s made this statement a day after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced that he is not included in their list of drug protectors in the country.

On March 26, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II announced that he will be filing a complaint against Osmeña after he claimed that a witness claimed that the mayor received payola from Central Visayas’ top drug lord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

“The police said I’m not on their list. The NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) said I’m not on their list. PDEA said I’m not on their list. So, (Aguirre) now has to fabricate this,” he said.

Osmeña earlier denied the claims of Aguirre and even challenged him to proceed on filing the cases against him.