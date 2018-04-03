What’s new at Oakridge Business Park?

Oakridge Business Park recently welcomed an Italian restaurant and a global beauty healthcare chain to its newly opened Oakridge IT Center 2 (OITC 2) building adding to the park’s well-curated F&B and retail offerings.

Italian restaurant Eataliano’s and Watsons Pharmacy both opened at the ground floor level of OITC 2 last March 18 and March 13, respectively.

Eataliano’s is the first food venture of Rafael Food Industry owned by Rafael Torres along with his Italian consultant Elia Salvetta.

Eataliano’s boasts of authentic Italian cuisine from pasta, pizza, wine, and cold cuts, among others. The 55-seater restaurant’s ambiance is designed to transport diners to famous Italian places like The Coliseum, Venice, Verona, and the vineyards.

Affordability in their menu is what sets Eataliano’s apart from other Italian restaurants that have mushroomed all over Cebu, Torres said.

Eataliano’s menu prices range from P199 to P600.

“We see the potential to grow here in Cebu because Cebuanos are not afraid to try something new in the market. Also, Oakridge is for us an ideal location to open a business because there’s a healthy tenant mix here,” Salvetta added.

Meanwhile, Watsons Pharmacy opened in Oakridge last week its second community pharmacy in Cebu and making it the 632nd Watsons brand nationwide.

Watsons Pharmacy carries a range of health and beauty products. Company officials earlier said it is planning to boost its healthcare products range.

Oakridge Business Park is a distinct business address along A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City.

It is envisioned to be a sanctuary within the city with refreshing open spaces, diverse dining and lifestyle destinations, personalized opportunities for business and possibilities of every kind of celebration, making it Distinctly Oakridge. /PR