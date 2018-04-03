Pacquiao vs. Matthysse on July 15 in Malaysia

Manny Pacquiao’s much-awaited ring return against WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse is finally set.

Pacquiao on Tuesday announced that his showdown with the Argentinian Matthysse will be on July 15 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In his last fight, the 39-year-old Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) yielded the WBO title last July in Brisbane, Australia.

Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs), meanwhile, is coming off an eighth-round stoppage of Tewa Kiram of Thailand last January.

Golden Boy Promotions chief Oscar De La Hoya, who handles Matthysse, also made the fight official on his Twitter account.