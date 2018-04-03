4 suspects identified in Ungab slay

Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) has identified four suspects in the killing of lawyer and Ronda Vice Mayor Jonnah John Ungab.

This development surfaced nearly two months after Ungab was shot dead inside his vehicle along the Port Service Road, Cebu City.

Superintendent Ryan Devaras, head of Task Force Ungab, said that they already have the names of the suspects.

However, Devaras admitted that they need more evidence to file charges against them.

The task force head added that some of the suspects were also linked to illegal drug activities.