Osmeña: “Cuenco’s congressional bid seems suspicious”

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña welcomed the plan of former south district representative Antonio Cuenco to run for a congressional post in the 2019 midterm elections.

“It’s up to him. I don’t control his life. If he wants to run, if anybody wants to run, I never say you should not run. It’s not for me to say, it’s for the people to decide,” the mayor told reporters in a press conference.

However, Osmeña expressed that Cuenco’s election bid seems to be suspicious, considering the mayor’s conflict with corporations over the South Road Properties.

“Why is he running? I expect every parasite to go to the other side because it’s going to be SM and Ayala. What more do you want?,” the mayor said.