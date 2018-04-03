Osmeña: “Cuenco’s congressional bid seems suspicious”
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña welcomed the plan of former south district representative Antonio Cuenco to run for a congressional post in the 2019 midterm elections.
“It’s up to him. I don’t control his life. If he wants to run, if anybody wants to run, I never say you should not run. It’s not for me to say, it’s for the people to decide,” the mayor told reporters in a press conference.
However, Osmeña expressed that Cuenco’s election bid seems to be suspicious, considering the mayor’s conflict with corporations over the South Road Properties.
“Why is he running? I expect every parasite to go to the other side because it’s going to be SM and Ayala. What more do you want?,” the mayor said.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.