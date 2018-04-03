3 men arrested, 1 minor rescued after caught in possession of shabu

CEBU CITY- Three men were collared while a 17-year-old minor was rescued by officers of Guadalupe police station on Tuesday morning (April 3) in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling on Tuesday morning.

Arrested were Jude Michael Laranza,18; Oliver Conde, 18 ; and Ralph Gabato, 35.

The policemen seized 8 small sachets and four medium-sized sachets of suspected shabu from them.

They were arrested after the policemen responded to a theft incident in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe on early Tuesday morning.

The incident prompted them to reach Barangay Mambaling to catch the possible suspects.

The four men tried to escape when the policemen were about to approach them.

The officers cornered them and were surprised when they found shabu in their possession.

The three men are now detained pending the charges against them.