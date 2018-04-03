Blooming beauties

THE SEASON is in full bloom.

But depending on your style statement, age and attitude, bright floral prints can look cutesy or matronly.

Fashion stylist Rachel Lefort (rachellefort.com) has some advice to pull off the look.

Brighten up. If your wardrobe is filled with mostly solids, especially in dark colors, adding a burst of summer with a floral print can be just what’s needed for building an interesting outfit, injecting some personality into your look.

For example, a sleeveless floral blouse could be a perfect accent to your blazer and slacks corporate get-up.

Or a floral blouse could also pair nicely with a cardigan and jeans.

And how about switching out your solid pencil skirt for a printed cotton pencil skirt in a floral pattern.

Pair it with a solid tee and cotton blazer for a chic warm-weather look.

Tone it down. Although floral patterns can be bright, bold and busy, you can easily play it down by adding a bit of “edge” to your look.

For example, top a floral dress with a cool jacket that might channel a rugged, utilitarian or tough-girl attitude. Start with a floral frock, then throw on a denim shirt or fitted jacket.

Big and small. The scale of the floral pattern should align with the frame of the figure wearing it.

A large floral pattern can overwhelm a petite woman.

A miniature pattern can look too dainty on a woman with a larger frame. Other factors to consider are the placement of the patterns and the contrast of the colors.

If the floral is not in a pattern that repeats all over the garment, look closely at which part of the figure is being highlighted by the placement of the print on the body.

And keep in mind that bright, bold colors, as well as high-contrast color combinations, will draw more attention and potentially add more width to the figure, compared with lower contrast, darker or more tonal combinations.

Fancy pants. You may have seen floral pants in store windows and magazines, and are skeptical. (And if you’d like to direct attention away from the lower part of your figure then you’re right, skip this one).

Otherwise, yes, this trend can be done tastefully.

It just depends upon the colors, contrast, scale and the overall outfit.

Go for a floral in a softer palette and try it with a long top.

If you picture your figure divided into thirds, picture the lower third (from about the mid-thigh down) showing your floral pant. Then go for an open sandal in a nude or soft metallic.

The only wow factor should be the pants, and the rest of the outfit toned down and cool. And if you’ve got the gams, girly floral shorts are your must-haves.

Extras. Floral accessories can add a feminine touch to your look.

Try pairing your wardrobe-staple black pants with a floral shoe.

Or try some floral flats with your slim-cut jeans, tailored Bermuda shorts or solid skirt.

Add instant flair to your look by mixing a floral clutch bag with a solid cocktail dress, or a tote for casual wear.