Ginebra San Miguel 3 on 3 Basketball set on April 28

INTENSE 3×3 basketball action is expected in the Cebu leg of the Brgy. Ginebra San Miguel 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on April 28 at the Mabolo Sports Complex.

The competition is open to all players aged 18 to 30. Interested participants must not be members of any varsity squad nor should be playing in any professional basketball league, either in the Philippines or abroad.

Each team must be composed of four players. To register, they must purchase one case of Ginebra San Miguel Frasco, which would be available during the registration on April 7 at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Players must submit two ID pictures, NSO birth certificate or any document that would verify the players’ age is eligible and a photocopy of an ID card.

Only 16 teams would be accepted per region.

The winner of the Cebu leg will be receiving P3,000, various products as well as an all-expense paid trip to Manila to compete in the national finals on June 15-17.

The national champion would be receiving a whopping P50,000.