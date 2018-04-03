Cebu City Mayor’s Cup Airsoft this weekend

AIRSOFT games take center stage this weekend as the opening leg of the 2018 Cebu City Mayor’s Cup Open Airsoft Series kicks off on April 7 at the Sugbu Grounds of the South Road Properties (SRP).

The opening leg is dubbed “Operation Fallout” and will feature 14 teams from the Visayas region competing in two days for the top prize of P30,000.

Eleven of the competing teams are from Cebu while the others come from Iloilo and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental and San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

Each team will be composed of 21 members.

Elimination rounds will start on Saturday, April 7, while the semifinal rounds will be on Sunday morning.

The championship round will be at 3 p.m. of Sunday.

Runners up will also win cash prizes with the second placer winning P20,000, third placer bringing home P10,000, and fourth placer getting P5,000.

The two-day tournament is organized by the Southern Cebu Airsoft Recon (SCAR) and Guadalupe Airsoft Team (GAT) in collaboration with the Cebu City Sports Commission.

Two more legs of the series is set to happen within the year.

Cebu City Deputy Mayor for Sports Jerry Guardo said that aside from local airsoft players, they also encourage the participation of out-of-town teams.

This event, he said, is expected to help Cebu’s sports tourism.