Yap confident against Nakajima

OPBF bantamweight title

HARD-HITTING Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight champion Marjohn “The Journey Man” Yap is confident he can defend his title against Takafumi Nakajima in their 12-round showdown in Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan, today.

The 29-year-old Yap (28-12-0, 14KOs), a native of Cagayan de Oro City who is now based in Japan, and Nakajima (29-9-1, 13KOs) both made their weight of 122 pounds in the weigh in ceremony yesterday.

Yap, a former ALA Boxing Gym pug, spent a month in Thailand to spar with the likes of World Boxing Council (WBC) world super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in preparation for this fight.

“I will do my best to beat him. I am confident that I will win this fight. I am highly motivated in this fight because I am aiming to become a world champion in the WBC,” Yap said. “I may be based in Japan but I am still representing the Philippines, our country and I will make sure that I will wave the flag as the victor in this fight.”

This is the third time Yap will be defending his OPBF bantamweight title.

Yap fights under the banner of Muto Boxing Gym in Osaka, Japan.