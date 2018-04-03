FAST-PACED 3×3 basketball action at the grassroots level gets underway on April 21 and 22 as the 2018 Wilson 3×3 Cebu unfolds at the Cebu Port Authority gymnasium.

Titles in three divisions are at stake in the competition. These are the 18-under, the 15-under and the 13-under division.

Registration fee is P3,000 for a team of four players and is inclusive of a reversible jersey as well as other freebies from Wilson.

Those interested in joining may contact the tournament organizer at 0917 678 8529 or 0922 864 0038.