As Cebu City Sports Center track oval goes 24/7, a few reminders for runners

CEBU CITY Sports Center (CCSC) general manager Ricky Ballesteros has some important reminders for runners who will start taking advantage of the 24/7 availability of the rubberized track oval starting Thursday.

For the first time since it was constructed in 1994, the track oval will be open for 24 hours, seven days a week.

This comes after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña granted a request from a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employee who asked if it would be possible that the oval would be made available 24/7.

With this development, Ballesteros is reminding those who will run late to listen to their bodies first before pushing themselves to exercise, especially those who work in the BPO industry.

“Proper sleep is more important than exercise,” Ballesteros said. “I just want to remind them also that they should be medically cleared to run, especially that they will be running late night and their work as BPO employees is very stressful. So they should listen to their bodies rather than push themselves to run further.”

No dating, loitering

Ballesteros also suggests tagging a companion.

“They should also bring a partner to assist them if there’s an emergency especially when they go home since it’s not safe outside our facility during night time,” he added. “I want also to remind late night runners that the oval is for running and not for dating and loitering. They should also not run if they have taken alcoholic drinks. They should always carry their phones and always leave their belongings at the courtesy booth, don’t wear jewelry, bring the only exact amount of money and always observe cleanliness.”

Meanwhile, Ballesteros said the CCSC will be having night shift employees to supervise the oval. There will be employees manning the courtesy booth, parking and the entrance.

“We will observe and make necessary adjustments on our side, especially our employees who will be doing night shifts for the first time,” Ballesteros said.

Prior to this development, the CCSC used to open at 4 a.m and usually closes at 9 p.m or 10 p.m.