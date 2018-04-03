CV football team gears up for Palaro

After an intensive training before the Holy Week, the Central Visayas secondary football team is now winding down its preparations for the Palarong Pambansa slated to happen from April 15 to 22 in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The core of the team is comprised of booters from Mandaue City represented by Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who won in the recent Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) meet held last February in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Forming the core are team captain Leo Gabriel Maquiling, Gerald Abao, Mushashi Anthony Ayabe, Roygbiv Barro, Jacob Alexander Braun, Julian Matheu Cabatingan, John Vincent Eduave, Juan Miguel Galang, Sean Kyle Niño Wayne Go, Earon Abraham Golosino, Ehtan Joshua Lim, Christian Joseph Lumapas and Pomeroy John Veloso.

The team is beefed up by two players each from the Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) which represented Cebu Province and Bayawan City, Negros Oriental and one from Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) which represented Cebu City during the Cviraa Meet. They are Junrey Calimposan and John Rey Delibios of DBBH, Glenn Emam Gerlade and Deo Ritchie Tano of Bayawan and DBTC’s Renz Miko Murillo.

The team will be helmed by Julius “Jojo” Tapia to be assisted by Leylam FC head coach Oliver “Bingbing” Donaire Colina.

According to Colina, the team took a break from their intensive twice-a-day training from March 28 to 31 in time for the Holy Week. They resumed last April 1 with a tune-up game against the Rising Sun. Early today, the team will once again have a tune-up game against another men’s team, the Leylam FC.

Colina said their tune-up games are against men’s teams always for the boys to learn more as the senior footballers play a mature game. However, their final tune-up game will be against a Born 2002 team of Nilo Ferraren this Friday.

The team will continue to train every day but this time only once a day because they’re done with the rigid training. They’re now focusing on set pieces and in the attacking and defending side orientation.

The last time that Central Visayas won the Palaro secondary football title was in 2011 in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The team will leave along with the rest of the Central Visayas delegation on the night of April 7. Before leaving, they will have a training in the morning.

Playing venues for the secondary football are at the Quirino Stadium in Vigan City and Pagsanaan Football Field in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur.

Although the team will travel with the delegation, they have opted not to stay at the billeting area for Central Visayas but instead at a hotel behind the Quirino Stadium.