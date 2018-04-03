Lapu-Lapu’s Velarde bounces back in second round of standard play

AFTER losing in the first round, Lapu-Lapu City’s chess phenom Jerish John Velarde got back on track and logged his first win in the scheduled nine-round standard category of the Asian Youth Chess Championships 2018 in Chiangmai, Thailand yesterday.

The 12-year-old Velarde, who is the 24th seed of the under-12 division of the standard competition, lost to 63rd-seed Matthew Ryan Chen of Chinese Taipei in the opening round but recovered to beat 51st-seed Dinupa Adithya Hewage of Sri Lanka in the next round.

Velarde is now ranked 45th in the under-12 standard competition with rapid category champion and top seed, Candidate Master (CM) D. Gukesh of India leading with 2.0 points followed by second-seed Bardiya Daneshvar of Iran with 2.0 and third-seed CM Quoc Hy Nguyen of Vietnam also with 2.0 points.

The top three are ranked according to their accumulated tiebreak points.

Velarde will face 43rd seed Kai-Chun Chen of Chinese Taipei in the third round today.