Police ID 4 suspects in Ungab slay

POLICE investigators have identified at least four suspects in ambush-slay of lawyer Jonnah John Ungab.

However, the police could not yet file the case against them due to lack of evidence to prove their guilt.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, head of Task Force Ungab, said they needed to gather more evidence to make sure they have an “airtight case” against the suspects.

Devaras said the suspects were linked to illegal drugs activities.

Ungab, the vice mayor of Ronda town in southern Cebu and the lawyer of confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, was driving his car outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice last February 19 when a lone assailant shot him on the head twice in the presence of his wife, Pearl, who was on the front passenger’s seat but was left unharmed.

Investigators have found two alleged “spotters” from footages of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Hall of Justice and a cellphone video taken by Pearl.

The gunman and the driver of the getaway motorcycle were also captured by the CCTV camera. However, they concealed their identities by wearing helmets.

A bystander who claimed to have seen the shooting of Ungab has declined to stand as witness out of fear that the killers might get back at him.

Ungab’s family decided not to raise any reward money for information about the suspects, saying they would not want to set a precedent that justice could only be achieved if rewards were dangled for the arrest of the perpetrators.