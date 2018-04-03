COMELEC Cebu to Barangay, SK candidates: “Stay away from politicians”

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Cebu Province advised potential Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates to avoid partisanship during the campaign period.

Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, provincial election officer, said that candidates are prohibited to align themselves with political parties.

The campaign period will run from May 4 to 12, while the election day is on May 14.

The Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines specifically provides that a barangay election shall be non-partisan.

The same code states that no person who files a certificate of candidacy shall represent or allow himself to be represented as a candidate of any political party or any other organization.

The election period is set to begin on April 14, which also serves as the start of the period to file their certificate of candidacy (COC).