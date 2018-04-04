Pusher wounded after resisting arrest, cohort nabbed in drug bust

An identified drug personality was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center after he sustained a gunshot wound upon resisting from police arrest during a drug bust conducted by Punta Princesa police precinct at past 8 p.m. on Monday (April 3).

Peter Paul Abella, 32, who was the subject of the police operation, was caught in possession of nine sachets of suspected shabu.

Abella was monitored by policemen for almost two weeks after receiving reports about his illegal drug activities.

Also arrested in the same operation was Serafen Mahilum, 30, who was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both arrested persons were residents of Sitio Bugnay 2, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.