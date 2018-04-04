Teenagers caught selling shabu in Pahina Central

An 18-year-old man and a minor was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested John Kenneth Tañajura and a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) for possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Confiscated from them were 70 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P350,000.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that Tañajura was the subject of the buy-bust operation.

“His parents and grandparents were imprisoned because of illegal drugs. We received an information that he continued their drug business,” Albiar said

Albiar also added that Tañajura was the son of the ex-inmate Niño Tañajura who was killed on March 24.

The arrested persons are now detained at the jail facility of PDEA-7.