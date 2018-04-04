Duterte to corrupt execs: ‘I’ll kill you’
President Rodrigo Duterte addressed his latest “kill” rant to corrupt government officials, saying he would use an M-14 assault rifle to shoot down officials engaged in irregularities.
He said one instance of corruption was the diversion of funds for farmers to officials’ pockets.
“The highway is long,” he said. “What if I wait for you in one corner with an M-14. Do you think you’ll live?” Mr. Duterte said during the distribution of certificates of land ownership awards to farmers in Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat province.
“I will kill you, I’m sure of that,” he said, addressing himself to corrupt officials.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.