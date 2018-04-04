2 women arrested in Kamagayan drug bust

Two women were arrested in a drug-bust operation in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City past 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chyrel Cabbarobias, 40, and Leah Cabunero, 36, both from Sitio Niño Barangay Cebu City was arrested for possession and selling of several pieces of syringe and ampules of Nubain.

Senior Insp.Porferio Gabuya of Parian police precinct said that they confiscated 29 ampules of Nubain from Cabbarobias while 13 pieces of syringe from Cabunero.

The suspects are now temporarily detained at Parian police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.