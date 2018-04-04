Cops arrest ex-BJMP official for alleged extortion

CEBU CITY–Charges of robbery with extortion are being prepared against a recently-retired official of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and her sister-in-law for allegedly extorting money from an applicant.

Jail Supt. Priscillana Gilboy and Fatima Gilboy were arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) in an entrapment operation inside a mall in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The two suspects, who were detained at the Cebu City Police Office, refused to issue any statement on the allegations hurled against them.

Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog, chief of the CIDG-7 Cebu City Field Unit, said they received a complaint from a BJMP applicant who was allegedly asked by Fatima to give P20,000 last week so he would pass the neuropsychiatric exam to be conducted by Priscillana, a BJMP-7 psychiatrist.

The CIDG-7 hatched an operation on Good Friday to arrest Fatima.

During the operation, Fatima was accompanied by Priscillana who retired last March 30.

Based on their investigation, Barandog said Priscillana and Fatima connived to dupe BJMP applicants and even jail officers who would undergo neuropsychiatric examination for promotion.

“We urge other victims to come forward and file more complainants against the two suspects,” Barandog said in a press conference on Wednesday