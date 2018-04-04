TESDA holds Special TVET Enrollment Day

In support of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” Program, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Cebu Provincial Office, in partnership with the Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) of the Local Government Unit of Cebu City, will conduct a Special National TVET Enrollment Day and Jobs Bridging/Fair intended for Construction and IT-BPM Sectors. The event will be held this coming Friday, April 6, from 8 AM to 5 PM at TESDA Regional Training Center (RTC – VII), Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City.

This event aims to cater to the enrollment of applicants who are interested in availing free skills training, particularly in the sectors of Construction and IT-BPM, as well as assist applicants who seek for possible employment opportunities in these sectors. This is part of TESDA’s thrust to provide quality TVET programs for the Filipinos and to promote TVET as a preferred choice of career, strengthen advocacy of various TESDA programs and services, and expand access of TESDA programs to a wide range of clientele.

Enrollment of skills training is open to all Filipinos who are 18 years old and above and at least a high school graduate. Interested applicants may choose among more than twenty (20) courses/qualifications such as Heavy Equipment Operation (HEO), Carpentry NC II, Tile Setting NC II, Plumbing NC II for Construction Sector and 2D Animation NC III, 3D Animation NC III, Computer Systems Servicing NC II, Contact Center Services NC II for IT-BPM Sector, among others. All skills training will be for free including the assessment.

The jobs bridging/fair is also open to all Filipinos aging 18 years old and above who are looking for employment opportunities under the abovementioned sectors. /PR