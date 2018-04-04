Marijuana uprooted in Toledo City plantation

Authorities on Wednesday raided a marijuana plantation in Sitio Himatugan, Barangay General Climaco, Toledo City.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

Supt.Rene Kyamko, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch, said that they saw a certain Juanito Ocareza, who was watering his marijuana plants.

However, Ocareza immediately fled after he noticed the operatives.

At least 12,400 fully grown marijuana plants worth P5 Million were uprooted by the operatives and were burned down.