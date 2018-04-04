Osmeña justifies criticism on Duterte’s relationship with China

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña hits back Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Michael Dino in a lengthy statement on his Facebook page posted on Wednesday afternoon (April 4).

The statement came after Dino slammed the mayor for criticizing the relationship of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration with China.

Osmeña previously said that China is the source of illegal drugs in the Philippines.

“I am capable of – and duty-bound to give – constructive criticism, worded as it is…I have known Rody Duterte… We have been fellow mayors since the 1980’s. When I was Chairman of the League of City Mayors he was one of the closest colleagues I had. A Duterte – the brother of his father – was my father’s vice-mayor. I do not have to pretend to be his gallant Facebook defender because I am legitimately an old friend. And real friends will say what they think, not what they think you want to hear,” said Osmena.

“And I genuinely want Rody to do well, not just because he is my friend, but because no matter who likes it or not, he is the captain and we are all in the same ship together. If he fails, it’s not just the captain who sinks, it is everyone on the ship. So if I see an iceberg, I will not say nothing,” he added.