Improvised weapons found inside Cebu City Jail

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak revealed that sharp weapons were found during the mini-greyhound operation conducted at Cebu City Jail’s Operation Second Chance and Female Dormitory in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

The operation was conducted on Monday (April 2).

Confiscated items include 10 pieces of large nails, a coil of steel wire, and a small nail attached to a wooden block.

Sharp objects are considered as contraband items in penitentiaries.

Tumulak, who also serves as Deputy Mayor of Police Matters, urged the two construction contractors tasked to make improvements at the jail facility to properly account their carpentry tools.

It was later discovered that most of the improvised weapons were tools used for construction.

“This is a warning for construction firms, as well as to remind them, to attend to their construction materials. These tools can be used as dangerous weapons. But these construction firms assured that they will be monitoring their materials closely,” he said.