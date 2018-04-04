All set for CCSC’s summer grassroots training camp

ABOUT 700 volunteer coaches and athletes both from private and public schools had an orientation yesterday morning in preparation for the free Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), which will begin on April 9 in various public schools in the north and south districts in Cebu City.

CCSC chairman Edward Hayco said he is glad that the policy of serving in the grassroots program in exchange for funding to LGU-based multi-sporting competitions such as the Philippine National Games and the Batang Pinoy is finally becoming a strong policy for the program.

According to Hayco, they are expecting about 10,000 kids to enroll in the grassroots training program which is considered as an entry level for school intramurals. Those seen with potentials at the end of the 20 training sessions will be advised to enroll in the schools under the Schools for Sports program.

Sports that will be taught are basketball, archery, air rifle, arnis, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, muay thai, dancesports, futsal, karatedo, lawn tennis, pencak silat, scrabble, sepak takraw, softball/baseball, table tennis, taekwondo, touch rugby, track and field, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu and gymnastics.

Training will be held every afternoon from Monday to Friday.