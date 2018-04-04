With arrival of Romeo, Tallo remains hopeful

Loaded TNT guard roster

Cebuano guard Macmac Tallo had tempered hopes heading to his rookie season.

After surprisingly getting picked ninth in the first round of the PBA Draft by the TNT KaTropa, the former two-time Cesafi MVP from Southwestern University-Phinma held no visions of grandeur for his rookie year, especially with a KaTropa guard cadre led by veterans Jayson Castro and RR Garcia.

Now with superstar guard Terrence Romeo added to the mix by way of the blockbuster trade that was consummated on Tuesday afternoon, Tallo is faced with no clear path to minutes on the floor and worse, no opportunity to prove himself worthy of a spot in the pro league.

But that isn’t stopping the second-generation PBA player from preparing for a bounceback after his stint in the first conference was cut short by an ailment.

“I already anticipated that a trade was coming,” he said. “But I just didn’t expect it to come so soon.”

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-1 guard, who played two games so far this season and is averaging just 1 point, 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, asserted he isn’t going to hang his head over a matter that he has no control over. Rather, it hardened his desire to work on his game some more and be ready for when his number is called.

“Even if I am a second, third, or even fourth stringer, I’ll still accept that role. I just have to double what I have been doing since the very start,” Tallo stated. “Whatever is given to me, I believe God has a purpose for it. So I just have to do my best every practice.”