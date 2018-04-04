PSC 80 percent ready for PNG

THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) is in full swing with its preparations for the Philippine National Games (PNG) that will be held in Cebu from May 19 to 25.

According to PSC Visayas executive director Boobi Kintanar, PSC is 80 percent done in terms of its preparation for the annual meet.

The PSC Visayas office headed by Kintanar conducted a coordination meeting on Tuesday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) together with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, Cebu City’s Department of Public Services and other stakeholders for the upcoming meet that will be hosted by Cebu after 21 years.

“We are already conducting ocular inspections in the playing venues of the PNG and we are glad to announce that we are eighty percent done with our preparations. We are only waiting for the athletes to arrive and the day of the event to come,” said Kintanar.

The meet serves as the official tryout for those who want to qualify for the national team as scouts from the National Sporting Associations will monitor the competition.