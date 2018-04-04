Successful comeback fight for Araneta

AFTER eight months of being sidelined, one of Omega Boxing Gym’s ace boxers Christian “The Bomb” Araneta won in his comeback fight last Tuesday, scoring a second-round knockout over Ian Ligutan in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The 22-year-old Araneta, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight champion remained unbeaten in 15 fights and 13 of those were via knockouts.

Ligutan, on the other hand, suffered his 10th defeat in 18 fights. He has six victories, three by knockouts, and two draws.

Araneta suffered a torn muscle injury in his right shoulder last year during his training for a fight and underwent a surgery to fix it.

Meanwhile, Araneta’s stablemate Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat also remained undefeated after beating Boyce Sultan via a second-round technical knockout.

It was Mangubat’s 10th victory, nine by knockouts.

Joining Mangubat and Araneta on the winning side last Tuesday was Marjon Piencenaves (5-0-1,4KOs), who beat Jeffrey Jimenez (8-32-2,5KOs) via technical knockout.