Dirt Cross Triathlon set April 15 in northern town of Medellin

TRIATHLETES are in for a big treat this summer time as the second edition of the Dirt Cross Triathlon (DX3) transpires this April 15 at the town of Medellin, northern Cebu.

Over 100 athletes are expected to take part in the big event, which features a 750-meter swim, 25-kilometer bicycle ride and a five-kilometer run. Age group categories include 19 years old and below, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49 and 50 and above.

“This event is more of a friendly race with the theme ‘Let’s make triathlon fun again,’” said Quinito Moras of the Cornerstone Group. “So we are encouraging athletes from the different municipalities to join and have fun with us.”

Moras said this event will be a good training for triathletes before they compete in the prestigious Xterra Triathlon.

“The distance of the route and terrain are very friendly so injuries are less likely to happen. Plus, athletes will still have the time to rejuvenate.”

The Xterra race is slated April 22 in Danao City.

Organizers of the event shared during the press conference yesterday at McDonald’s JY Mall that they want to introduce off-road triathlon to the locale.

Last 2015, Funtastic Medellin Triathlon took place but attributes an on-the-road race.

Winners will get cash prizes with the champion winning P10,000.

Registration fee starts at P2,800 for the individual and P6,000 for the relay.

Interested athletes can register at Bikecology, Autofocus, Metrohub, Infinitea, 30FME Representative, Drawingboard Inc. and Vice Mayor’s Office of Bogo.