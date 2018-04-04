Cebuana Gabasa slips to second place

A TIGHT finish is looming in the girls’ division of the Philippine Junior Amateur Golf Championship at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite as Harmie Constantino grabbed the lead from Cebuana Junia Gabasa yesterday.

Constantino, runner-up here last year and winner of this year’s WExpress RVF Cup in Canlubang, birdied the par-5 15th and finished with a 73, thereby turning the tables on a three-stroke deficit for a one-shot lead at 148 with 36 holes left to play.

Gabasa, who played a splendid first round with a 72 last Tuesday, struggled to find her rhythm and had six bogeys against a mere birdie, her second round score of 77, putting her in second at 149 while Nicole Abelar also stayed in the hunt at 152 after a 75.

Afterwards, Gabasa admitted to losing her touch on the short game but vowed to regain her focus on every shot in the third round.

“My putting and my short game was not very good today. I made three three putts and could only make one birdie,” the younger sister of Irina Gabasa said.

In spite of the shaky result, Gabasa’s resolve to nab this title remains intact.

“I look forward to do my best tomorrow and just play my game, staying focused shot by shot,” she said.

In the boys side, Luis Castro turned in a second straight 71 and padded his lead to eight.