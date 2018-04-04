Magpale supports reclassifying tour guides

To ensure the safety of tourists in Cebu province, Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said she will propose a reclassification or “zoning” of tourist guides to clearly define their specialties and what areas they are best suited for.

Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Board (PB) tourism committee as well as the provincial government’s Commission on Tourism, said tourist guides should be classified based on their capabilities to better service the tourists.

She said she raised this point during the “Suroy-Suroy Sugbo” committee meeting last Monday with Regional Director Shalimar Hofer Tamano of the Department of Tourism (DOT-7).

“It’s a timely discussion since it’s summer and we expect larger number of tourists to visit,” Magpale said.

Tamano said ensuring the safety of tourists is important along with cleaning up the tourist spots in Cebu.

“All these activities that we do, we should always remember that a happy tourist is one who arrives home safe and sound at the end of the day,” Tamano said.

Both Magpale and Tamano agreed that a reclassification of tour guides is needed such as separating the snorkelers or divers from the owner/operator of the pump boats.

“Usually the snorkelers, divers and owners of bancas are grouped in one place. And you know in places like Singapore and Japan, this does not happen,” Tamano said.

Magpale said this year’s first Suroy Suroy Sugbo scheduled on April 21 to 22 will be on Camotes Island.

She said the tourist guides in Camotes will be trained by the DOT-7 and accredited this April 17.