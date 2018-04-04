EAGER TO SHOW OFF

Joe Marie Noynay excited to impress his hometown fans in Bogo City

Reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific youth junior lightweight and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council (ABCO) silver super featherweight champion Joe Marie “Jaw Breaker” Noynay can’t contain his excitement to impress his hometown folks in his first homecoming fight in Bogo City, north Cebu this Saturday in the main event of “For Honor and Pride” that will be held at the Celestino Martinez Sr. Cultural and Sports Center.

The 22-year-old Cebuano, who fights under the Elorde Boxing Gym, will defend his WBO Asia Youth junior lightweight title against Hector Garcia of Mexico.

“Since before, I badly wanted to fight in my hometown in Bogo City and watch how my hometown folks will cheer for me,” said Noynay, whose family is from Barangay Nailon in Bogo City. “Now that I am given the chance to fight there, I can’t contain my happiness and excitement.”

This is the first time Noynay will fight in Bogo City as he built his career in boxing fighting in Manila. He won the WBO and WBC titles in China last year by upsetting Chinese prospect Pan Jinxiang via a technical decision.

Noynay said he is prepared to show that the title belongs to him.

“I trained very hard for this fight but I don’t want to promise that I can knock him out. All I can assure is that I will do my best to beat him and defend my title,” he said.

Garcia has other plans, though.

“I come here in great shape. I trained for four months for this fight and I am here to win the title and bring it to Mexico,” said Garcia, who was accompanied by his manager Antonio Lozada in the final press conference yesterday at the Rajah Park Hotel.

Present in the press conference were former Bogo City Mayor Junie Martinez, Noynay’s promoter Bebot Elorde, Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) executive director Atty. Ramil P. Abing and WBO supervisor Leon Panoncillo.

According to Martinez, this fight is special for Bogo City, which has not seen a new champion since Gabriel “Flash” Elorde’s reign. The Filipino boxing legend was born and raised in Bogo City and for Martinez, Noynay’s rise in the mainstream boxing is something Bogo City is excited about.

The official weigh-in is slated tomorrow at the venue at 11 a.m.