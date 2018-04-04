Another drug haul: P350K shabu seized

WITH his mother, grandmother in jail for drugs and his father, a former inmate who did time for illegal drugs and was killed two weeks ago, 18-year-old John Kenneth Tanajura will now follow his kin to jail after he was caught with illegal drugs on Tuesday.

John Kenneth of Barangay Suba was caught with 70 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P350,000 during an operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) operatives, said Leah Albiar, PDEA-7 public information officer, in an interview.

Albiar said that they considered John Kenneth as a high value target.

Albiar said that they conducted the operation after they looked at the background of the suspect’s father, Nino Tanajura, who was shot dead by two hired gunmen two weeks ago on C. Padila St.

She said that they confirmed that John Kenneth was now handling the drug business allegedly left behind by his father.

John Kenneth’s minor girlfriend was also arrested by the PDEA-7 agents and was turned over to the Gender and Development focal officer of the barangay.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Police arrested 70 persons during a one-time, big-time operation with 31 persons of these number being caught with illegal drugs.

Two women were also arrested after they were caught with a syringe and ampules of Nubain, an illegal substance.

Chyrel Cabbarubias, 40, was caught with 30 ampules of Nubain during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Parian Police Precinct team in Barangay Kamagayan.

Leah Calbunero, 36, of Barangay Ermita was also arrested after she tried to sell to the undercover police team a syringe during the operation.