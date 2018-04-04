Authorities meet to tackle security of May 14 polls

ELECTION officials and law enforcers on Wednesday convened to map out plans to ensure a safe Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election on May 14.

“Although it is supposed to be non-partisan, the fight in the Barangay and SK elections is more of a personal level which can lead to violence,” said Rafael Olano, director of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) in an interview at the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) Central Command.

“We want to have a peaceful and orderly elections. We are coordinating with the police and the AFP to make this happen,” he added.

Authorities have yet to determine which villages to declare as “hot spots.”

History of violence in previous elections, Olano said, will be considered in declaring a place an election hot spot.

The gun ban will be in effect during the election period which will run from April 14 to May 21, 2018.

“Only those who are allowed by the Comelec to carry guns outside their homes will be exempted,” Olano said.

The gun ban is meant to curb violence linked to the elections.

Amid reports that some drug personalities are seeking posts in the villages, Olano said the people must discern and vote wisely.

“The people should know who to vote for. The electorate should know,” he said.

Aside from Olano, also present during the closed-door conference were Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, commander of the Central Command; Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7); and Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, acting director of the Integrated Police Operations in the Visayas.