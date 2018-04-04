Summer heat brings summer diseases

SUMMER has not ‘officially’ started but the temperature has gone as high as 38 degrees Celsius yesterday, the highest recorded by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)-Mactan.

And with the high temperatures come summer related diseases, prompting the Department of Health (DOH-7) to urge the public to limit exposure under the heat of the sun.

Weather Specialist Vhan Singson said that last March 8, the heat index reached 40 degrees Celsius.

“During dry-hot season, only easterlies winds would prevail. But since we are still experiencing northeast winds, that is why PAGASA has not yet declared summer,” Singson said.

Dr. Genevieve Dahay, coordinator of the Non-Communicable Disease Section of DOH-7, said summer diseases include sore eyes, cough and colds, diarrhea and vomiting, sunburn, skin diseases and rabies from dog bites.

She said frequent hand washing and a conscious effort to avoid touching the eyes could prevent sore eyes.

“Especially when it itches, you can use a face towel or handkerchief to wipe your eyes. If you experience redness and dryness of your eyes, make sure to seek doctor’s advice before buying eyedrops because this may lead to blindness,” Dahay said.

She also advised the public to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

“At least eight to ten glasses of water per day and of course, get enough sleep and avoid stress,” she added.

Dahay added that the public should also be careful in buying and eating food, especially during the dry-hot season, as food easily gets spoiled by heat.

“Avoid eating street food because eating contaminated food may lead to diarrhea. Make sure that the food you eat are prepared properly and from establishments with proper food sanitation and hygiene. Also, one must avoid drinking caffeinated drinks like coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic drinks,” she said.

She urged the use of sun block to protect the skin from the direct heat of the sun.

She advised workers like traffic enforcers and construction workers, to wear hats and other protective gear to avoid heat strokes.

DOH-7 is now coordinating with the Department of Agriculture for the vaccination of pets, especially dogs, against rabies.