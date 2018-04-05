Free Wi-Fi now available in 24/7 Cebu City library

There is now a free, public Wi-Fi for guests of the Jose Rizal Memorial Library and Museum in Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu city.

Telecommunication firms Smart and PLDT signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Cebu City Government to equip the 24/7 public library with high-speed Wi-Fi.

Present during the ceremonial MOA signing were Jimmy Chua, Ramon Isberto, and lawyer Maria Jane Paredes for Smart and PLDT, and Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña and Assistant City Administrator Annabeth Cuizon from the Cebu City Government.

Engineering student Mitch Roldan, who requested the library to open 24/7 before Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, was also present.