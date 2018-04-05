Man arrested in Danao drug bust

A man was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City on April 5, past midnight.

Melvin Caballos, 40, from barangay Poblacion who was arrested by police operatives inside his house.

Police operatives seized three medium, 3 small sachets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia worth P179, 832.

Caballos is now detained at Danao City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

The operation was conducted by the Danao City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit.