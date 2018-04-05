Four arrested in Lapu drug bust

Four were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City on April 5, Thursday dawn.

Arrested were Marideth Villacote, 45; Rosemarie Cosep, 37; Ally Tumulak, 43; and Jeffrey Tumulak, 39.

Seized from them were 24 small plastic sachets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia all worth P12,000.

The suspects are now detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.