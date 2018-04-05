Man injured in Mandaue shooting

A 33-year-old man was injured after he was shot by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City past midnight on Thursday, April 5.

Genesis Intes, from Purok Lemonsito in Umapad sustained a gunshot wound when the incident happened.

According to Inspector Wilbert Parilla, Chief of Opao Police Station, Intes was having a drinking spree with his neighbors when an unidentified man suddenly shot him at his chest.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.