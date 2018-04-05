Council resolution requires wearing of reflectorized vests at night at night

Due to a number of road accidents during nighttime, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak passed a resolution mandating motorcycle riders and passengers to wear a reflectorized vest.

Tumulak said in a press conference that the resolution he panned was approved during their regular session on March 20 and was signed on the 28.

“That P1,000 is just the administrative fine. That’s voluntary. If found guilty by the court, they will have to pay a fine of at least P3,000 to P5,000 and maybe imprisonment of at least six months. Before, it was only three months,” he explained.

The resolution also states that violators will also have to pay P3,000 if the complaint is already filed and docketed in the court but still pending judgment.

In a follow-up interview, Tumulak said that they decided to impose heftier fines on the existing city ordinance due to accidents involving motorcycles in the nighttime.

“Ordinance no. 2491 requires anyone on board a motorcycle in Cebu City to wear reflectorized vests or jackets during sundown. Because most of the vehicular accidents involving motorcycles, drivers of four-wheeled vehicles complain that they cannot see motorcycle drivers at night. We want to prevent accidents like these to happen in the future,” he said.

Data obtained from the police revealed that from January to March this year, they recorded 9 deaths out of the 2,935 vehicular accidents in Cebu City. 40% of the figures involved motorcycles.

A total of 12, 283 vehicular accidents were recorded for the entire 2017, 45 of which resulted in casualties.

On the other hand, Tumulak also said the amendments made on the Cebu City Traffic Code also apply to those who will be apprehended for simply disobeying official traffic signs or control devices, and obstructing intersections and junction boxes.