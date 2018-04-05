Five nabbed in Guadalupe drug bust

Five persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation along Englis V. Rama Ave. in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City past 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rhea Calvo, 33, who was the subject of the operation, was arrested together with her cohorts, Maricel Caballes, 33; Jake Endiola, 20; Cromwell Nacua, 46; and Ruel Ponteras, 44, all from Barangay Guadalupe.

SPO2 Leo Gallego of Guadalupe police precinct said they conducted the operation after a concerned citizen told them about the illegal activity in the area.

Last June 2017, Calvo and her live-in partner, Nolram Maning, were caught selling illegal drugs by the authorities.

Calvo was released after posting bail for her temporary liberty.

Gallego added that Calvo got the illegal drugs from her live-in partner, who is now detained at Cebu City Jail.

Confiscated from Calvo’s possession were three medium-sized and one small-sized of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P188,000.

The arrested persons are now detained at Guadalupe police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.