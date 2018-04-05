HPG-7 impounds vehicle sporting improvised plate

A beige Toyota Innova was impounded by the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) for sporting an improvised plate number along Governor M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

Senior Insp. Michael Gingoyon, chief intelligence officer of HPG-7, said that they flagged down the owner of the beige Toyota Innova after they received a complaint from Melvin John Basiac and Maria Lourdes Evalarosa, both working in a commercial bank in Cebu City.

Basiac and Evalarosa, the real owner of the plate number, YLN 794, said that they saw the Toyota Innova having their license plate.

The owner of the beige Toyota Innova is now facing charges for violation of R.A 10883 or the new Anti Carnapping Law of 2016.