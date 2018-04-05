Capitol assures tourists a ‘safer summer’

WITH the onset of the summer season and with thousands of people flocking to several popular destinations across the province, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) ensures the safety of tourists especially in areas with a huge tourism traffic.

PDRRMO information officer Jules Regner said trained local responders are on standby to respond to any emergency especially in the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.

“Duna tay team nga naka-focus sa lugar nga daghan kaayong turista especially in Bantayan and Camotes Islands (We have a team that is focused in places that have several tourists especially in Bantayan and Camotes Islands),” he said.

Tourist destinations that offer extreme outdoor activities such as canyoneering and zip lining, also have emergency responders assigned to them to ensure that all tourists follow safety regulations.

“Sa kadaghan sa tourists dili niya mosunod sa saktong proseso ba. Apil na sa gibantayan namo ron,(A lot of tourists do not follow the proper process and so we are also watching out for that), Regner added.

According to Regner, the provincial government also augmented the number of health personnel assigned in localities that are frequented by tourists so that first aid treatment could immediately be administered in cases of emergency.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III ordered PDRRMO and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to check destinations on their emergency preparedness.

On Saturday, April 7, Oslob town officials in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (Centcom) will conduct a terrorist attack simulation exercise with local tourists acting as victims.