BRT reorganization may push back its completion

THE completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) may be pushed back.

This after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reorganized its Project Implementation Unit (PIU) which entailed relieving at least 13 of the 40 workers comprising the team.

Lawyer Rafael Yap, head of BRT-PIU, confirmed this, saying he too, is planning to leave the team to pursue further studies in Tokyo, Japan.

But Yap clarified that the reorganization of the BRT-PIU is only coincidental with his request for a study leave, which was submitted to the office of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Monday morning, April 2.

“I already expressed my intentions for a study leave last year, even before the reorganization of the PIU which only happened last March,” he stated.

He also said that a Manila-based official from the DOTr, who also acts as his assistant manager in the BRT project, will now take on his position.

Yap is also the executive director of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

He admitted that the changes in the BRT-PIU will result to several delays and may even hamper the progress that they have made because “lesser people means lesser capability to accomplish the volume of work.” He added though that this doesn’t mean the end of the P16.9 billion mass transport project since the DOTr has not ordered its scrapping.

Presently, Yap said they are finalizing the documents needed to procure materials for the construction of the BRT, which spans 21.5 kilometers from Barangay Bulacao in the south to Barangay Talamban in the north.

It is expected to be fully operational by 2021.

Late last year, Yap said his team already started handing out offers for the right-of-way (ROW) acquisition and had consulted with the owners of properties affected by the project so that construction can start next year.

He vowed to continue supporting the project in whatever way he can.