AGUIRRE IS OUT

President Duterte accepts the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre and names Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as the new DOJ chief

One man has the last laugh.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña expressed elation over the decision of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to resign from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“This is only one step in the fight,” said Osmeña in a post on Facebook, which he ended with a smiley emoticon.

President Rodrigo Duterte accepted Aguirre’s resignation on Thursday, barely three weeks after the Justice secretary came under fire following the dismissal of the drug trafficking charges against Cebuano businessman Peter Lim and self-confessed drug lord Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr.

Aguirre reversed the ruling of a panel of prosecutors, and ordered another round of investigation against Lim, Espinosa and several others accused in the illegal drugs trade.

However, the move came late as Aguirre was already subjected to numerous attacks and criticisms.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra was chosen as the new Justice secretary.

Osmeña, who was named an alleged drug protector by Aguirre a week before he resigned, vowed to still go after the recently-resigned Justice secretary.

“I’m still ready to face charges and file disbarment proceedings vs. Aguirre for sheltering tax evaders,” he said in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News yesterday.

“I will assure the Cebuanos that I will never compromise the interest of the city. My conscience is clear,” the mayor added.

Not in the list

On March 26, Aguirre accused Osmeña of being a drug protector as claimed by his purported witness, Reynaldo “Jumbo” Diaz, the cousin of slain drug lord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

According to Aguirre, Osmeña received a total of P7 million as drug payola from Jaguar, an allegation quickly denied by the mayor who, in turn, dared his accuser to file formal complaints against him.

However, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and recently, the Philippine National Police (PNP), announced that Osmeña, a scion of one of Cebu’s most influential political families, is not included in their list of drug protectors.

During his visit in Cebu City yesterday, outgoing PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa also said that the mayor’s name is not in the list of drug personalities being monitored by the police. (See separate story on Page 4)

In an earlier interview, Osmeña believed Aguirre fabricated the allegations to get back at him for criticizing his capacity as the secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ) for interfering in a tax evasion case he filed against the two large establishments in the country.

On March 12, the mayor posted a two-page resolution from DOJ, signed by Aguirre, ordering the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office to inhibit and cease from conducting the preliminary investigation of the cases filed against SM and BDO.

Resignation

President Duterte announced that he accepted Aguirre’s resignation in a speech during the awarding of outstanding farmers, fisherfolk, and coastal communities in Malacañang on Thursday.

Aguirre was the President’s classmate and fraternity brother at the San Beda College law school.

“I accepted the resignation of Vit Aguirre, my fraternity brother, as Secretary of Justice,” said Mr. Duterte.

Shortly before the President made the announcement, Aguirre attended the 24th Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday (April 4).

President Duterte earlier hinted of a possible Cabinet revamp, citing he was not happy with the performance of some of his officials.

Guevarra

President Duterte has named Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as the new Justice secretary, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Duterte appointed Guevarra as the new Justice secretary for his “competence and integrity.”

Roque added that the President signed the interim appointment paper of Guevarra on Thursday and took his oath immediately.

“The appointment paper was signed now. Dahil ang Congress ay (Because Congress is) on recess, so it’s a valid ad interim appointment. He is a full-fledged secretary,” he said.

“Alam po natin, kilala natin si Usec Guevarra, talaga namang napatunayan na ang kagalingan sa batas at integridad meron si Sec. Guevarra (We know Usec Guevarra, he has proven his competency with the law as well as his integrity.),” Roque added.