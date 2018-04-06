Osmeña: I will continue to run after Aguirre

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is still in a fighting spirit after welcoming the news on the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

“This is just one step. I will continue to fight. I will run after Aguirre. I’m waiting for him to file his complaints and I’m willing to answer it,” said Osmeña

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he accepted Aguirre’s resignation. It came a week after Aguirre accused Osmeña of being a drug protector.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra was chosen as the new justice secretary.